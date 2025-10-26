59-year-old bicyclist killed in hit-and-run on Georgetown Street in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Lexington late Saturday night, according to local police who continue investigating the incident.

Police responded to Georgetown Street and Price Road, not far from New Circle Road, for a reported injury crash between a vehicle and bicycle just after 11 p.m.

Officers reportedly found the victim and he was pronounced dead at the scene by the local coroner's office despite attempts at CPR. The Fayette County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 59-year-old Jose Luis Hernandez Sosa.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene, according to police.

Sosa's cause of death is listed in the coroner's report as "presumed multiple blunt force traumatic injuries." The report added that an autopsy is pending.

Police are asking anyone with helpful information to contact the department at 859- 258-3600.