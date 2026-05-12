Big Blue Lacrosse Club brings girls lacrosse momentum to Central Kentucky

LEXINTGON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Girls lacrosse is gaining momentum across central Kentucky, and the co-owners of Big Blue Lacrosse Club say they are working to make the sport accessible to everyone.

Co-owners Nicki Stewart and Monica Brumbelow launched the program in 2019 as a small summer team. It has since expanded into a year-round organization serving nearly 300 players.

"Lacrosse historically has been a predominant East Coast sport. It is making its way here. It's a really great conglomeration of a lot of different sports," Stewart said.

Brumbelow, who grew up playing lacrosse in Virginia, said the sport drew her in because of how it combined skills from other games she already loved.

"Being from Virginia, lacrosse is a really popular, prominent sport. Started in middle school, had previously played basketball and soccer, found lacrosse, and it was this perfect marriage of both of those sports," Brumbelow said.

The club now serves players from kindergarten through 12th grade.

"We have about 300 girls that are affiliated with our organization right now from K through 12," Stewart said.

A major focus for the club is lowering the barrier to entry for girls who have never played before. A new "Try It for Free" program gives new players a chance to pick up a stick without any upfront cost.

"A lot of times when you're trying a new sport, there's a lot of costs affiliated with it. And so for us we value just seeing kids play this sport for the first time," Stewart said.

And it isn't about what just happens on the field. It's the relationships that grow from the sport.

The bond between the co-owners themselves reflects the community the club is building.

"Nicki and I, we've become such great friends, but it's also been fun for us to connect with the coaches that we've brought on to our staff," Brumbelow said.

This summer, the club is continuing its weekly skills nights every Monday, designed to develop high school-age players with the help of experienced coaches.

"This summer we are returning our skills night every Monday, so that's an opportunity for us to, again, bring in that talent, bring in those coaches to help instruct and teach and grow developmentally for our high school ages," Brumbelow said.

Club leaders say the door is open to any girl who is even a little curious about the sport.

"This is a judgment free zone. We want to just grow and have fun together. So if you have even an inkling, even an itch, please come out. We welcome you," Brumbelow said.

For more information, you can visit their website.