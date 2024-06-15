Watch Now
Big Blue Nation gets chance to work with Mark Pope and Wildcats at basketball camps

Posted at 6:28 PM, Jun 15, 2024

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fans got the chance to work with coach Mark Pope and other Wildcats on Saturday at the Father/Son Camp.

The camp started on Friday and wrapped up at about 1 p.m. today. The event was open to boys aged seven to 17 and their fathers.

On Sunday, Pope and staff with welcome fathers and daughters for a similar camp experience.

The basketball camp gives everyone who participates the opportunity to learn new skills with players from the University's basketball team.

