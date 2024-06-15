Big Blue Nation gets chance to work with Mark Pope and Wildcats at basketball camps

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fans got the chance to work with coach Mark Pope and other Wildcats on Saturday at the Father/Son Camp.

The camp started on Friday and wrapped up at about 1 p.m. today. The event was open to boys aged seven to 17 and their fathers.

On Sunday, Pope and staff with welcome fathers and daughters for a similar camp experience.

The basketball camp gives everyone who participates the opportunity to learn new skills with players from the University's basketball team.

More information can be found about the camps by clicking here.