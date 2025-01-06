Watch Now
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bluegrass appoints Executive Director

(LEX 18) — Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bluegrass announced on Monday the appointment of Meredith Downey Watts as Executive Director.

Watts, a Versailles native, joined the organization in 2022 as Major Gifts Officer. She then assumed the role of Interim Executive Director in October of 2024.

Abe Mashni, Board Chair of BBBSBG said. "We are thrilled to have Meredith lead BBBSBG as Executive Director." Mashni added, "Her commitment to our mission and her proven track record in fundraising and leadership make her the ideal person to guide our organization into the future."

