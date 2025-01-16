Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bluegrass receives $125k grant, new partnership

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A local non-profit has plans for an expansion after receiving a large grant from Chick-fil-A.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bluegrass has created impactful relationships among kids, teens, and even adults across 14 counties in central Kentucky.

“Bringing a positive role model and hearing that their grades excel and hearing that they're doing better in school and that their relationships with family. It’s incredible," describes Meredith Watts, the non-profit's executive director. “Our impact of the organization impacts the youth of Central Kentucky, it has been phenomenal. It’s one of the most exciting parts of my job is meeting new kids that are getting enrolled in my program but also just hearing the stories of how deeply they're impacted by having a positive role model.”

Watts says the organization pairs "Littles" kids aged 6 to 13, with "Bigs" who are adults that volunteered their time for one-on-one hangouts.

A Big will hang out with their little at least three to four times a month.

“Our main focus is mentoring but really when you look at it holistically, it’s so important for us to provide care for families. You know these kids come from single mothers, from grandparents, they experience parents that are incarcerated," said Watts. "There’s a lot of trauma these kids have gone through, so for us being able to provide resources and connect with community partners and really holistically support the mentoring of these kids.”

Months ago the non-profit was nominated for Chick-Fil-A's True Inspiration Award grant by Chick-Fil-A employee Joe Turner. Recently, the non-profit won and received a $125,000 grant that will allow it to expand its reach.

“We cannot do what we do without the support of community partners. We are everything from our donors to community partners, we have to have those relationships to support our kids and do what we do.”

The non-profit also entered a new partnership recently with us here at LEX 18. We have worked alongside Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bluegrass for years and several of our employees are "Bigs" themselves.

“You’re being their sibling, their big brother. You’re not replacing a parent. You’re not taking on some responsibility that’s bigger than you imagine," said Watts.

If you'd like to be a Big or know someone who should be a Little, you can call or visit their website for more information.