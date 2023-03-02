Watch Now
Bill banning gender-affirming care for Kentuckians under 18 set for committee hearing

LEX 18
Posted at 11:57 AM, Mar 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-02 13:22:50-05

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — LGBTQ advocates showed up to the Kentucky State Capitol with signs reading "human rights = trans rights” and “protect our youth.”

Groups are protesting several bills but the bill causing the most concern Thursday is House Bill 470. If passed, this bill, would ban gender-affirming care in Kentucky for anyone under the age of 18.

Opponents of HB 470 worry it will have deadly consequences if it becomes law. The concern is more trans kids will take their lives.

This bill is moving quickly. It's scheduled for a committee hearing Thursday afternoon and it could even be put up for a full House vote later in the day.

Changes to the bill have been floating around but the committee has jumped straight into comment without going over the changes.

The bill's primary sponsor, Rep. Decker, says the bill seeks to protect Kentucky kids (under the age of 18) from "irreplaceable damage."

Rep. Decker says the bill focuses on hormone and surgical treatments for minors.

