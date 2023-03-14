Bill legalizing medical marijuana in Kentucky passes out of Senate committee

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — A bill that would make medical marijuana legal in Kentucky, has passed out of a Senate committee.

Senate Bill 47 passed out of a committee in an 8-3 vote. The Kentucky House has passed medical marijuana before, but the bill has always died in the Senate, so this was a big step at the Capitol on Tuesday.

Sen. Steve West, the main sponsor of SB 47, presented the bill with medical marijuana supporters. He called this process "a long road."

Eric Crawford, one of the biggest medical marijuana legalization advocates in Kentucky, tells lawmakers it’s time to pass this bill.

He says medical marijuana helps him feel better. He says he is tired of being a criminal for taking something that helps ease his pain.

Opponents of medical marijuana ask lawmakers to vote no on SB 47.



They say legalizing medical marijuana could have unintended consequences. They also worry this will set KY on the path towards full marijuana legalization, meaning recreational.

Sen. Damon Thayer, one of the biggest medical marijuana opponents, voted yes. Some supporters break out into tears of happiness after his vote.

SB 47 - the medical marijuana bill - passes out of committee.



The next step is the full Senate. But the question is: will it get a vote on the Senate floor? Supporters are hopeful the answer is yes.

The full Senate must vote on the measure before it heads to the House. It's unclear when that will happen.