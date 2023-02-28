Bill requiring AEDs in Ky. middle and high schools passes House Education Committee

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — A bill that would require every Kentucky middle and high school to have a defibrillator on-site passed the House Education Committee unanimously Tuesday morning.

House Bill 331's sponsors were joined by a parent this morning who lost a child to sudden heart failure in 2020. The presentation was followed by another held by the American Heart Association, demonstrating just how simple these machines are to use.

Representative Kim Moser says, "We're teaching individuals how to use an AED, just to increase their comfort level. And then do some hands-on CPR training. It's a 90-second little course in how you provide that very first response to an emergency situation."

Matt Mangine Sr., whose 16-year-old son passed away three years ago at soccer practice, has been working toward bringing a change with his wife. They do this through a foundation they created in their son's memory. He says Tuesday's vote was a step in the right direction.

"You know we've been speaking on this for two years trying to get people excited and unfortunately my voice wasn't powerful enough and an incident happened on a football field that everyone in America got to see, and it's really taken this to a whole different level. I'm just happy that we have the momentum, and that people are really listening. We're truly getting things accomplished now,” says Mangine.

As legislators came in to train on the AED machines, an instructor shared that the process begins with CPR. When someone collapses, they explained minutes matter.

After calling 911, an AED would be used. The machine walks users through the process step-by-step. The American Heart Association says most people won't survive a cardiac event because people around them are hesitant to step in. With more training and access to AEDs in public spaces, including schools, representative Moser hopes to change that.

She says, "We're very concerned about school safety in all other ways and I think this is really a key to saving a student that goes down with a sudden cardiac arrest."

HB 331 sponsors hope this new bill will help save more young lives.