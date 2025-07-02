Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

Black bear spotted at Natural Bridge State Resort Park

mugshot template (85).png
Natural Bridge State Resort Park via Facebook
mugshot template (85).png
Posted

SLADE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Natural Bridge State Resort Park posted on Facebook that a black bear was spotted on July 1.

Park officials are reminding visitors of the following safety tips:

  • Store food properly- use bear-proof containers or lockers
  • Stay on marked trails and hike in groups when possible
  • Make some noise while hiking to avoid surprising wildlife
  • Never approach or feed a bear- give them plenty of space
  • Report sightings to park staff
  • If you see a bear— stay calm, back away slowly, and make yourself look larger and speak in a calm, firm voice
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18