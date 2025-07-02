Black bear spotted at Natural Bridge State Resort Park

SLADE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Natural Bridge State Resort Park posted on Facebook that a black bear was spotted on July 1.
Park officials are reminding visitors of the following safety tips:
- Store food properly- use bear-proof containers or lockers
- Stay on marked trails and hike in groups when possible
- Make some noise while hiking to avoid surprising wildlife
- Never approach or feed a bear- give them plenty of space
- Report sightings to park staff
- If you see a bear— stay calm, back away slowly, and make yourself look larger and speak in a calm, firm voice