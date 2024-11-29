Black Friday shoppers brave the cold in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Parking lots are full, shopping bags are piling up, and lines have formed outside stores in Hamburg, which can only mean one thing: Black Friday sales have begun.

For some, it's about finding the best deals, but for others, it's about keeping up with tradition.

"We're going to do some shopping and maybe go home and hang out with the family," says 10-year-old Adalyn Gordon.

Black Friday is the unofficial start of the holiday shopping season.

Adalyn came from Georgetown with her mom and grandma to do some early Christmas shopping.

"I am looking for Christmas presents and just walking around the stores is fun," she said.

People bundled up and braved the cold to get a jump start on the buying. For Katherine and Alicia Frazier, the day is more about tradition.

"We have been going out the past 5 years I would say. We love it," said Katherine.

This year, Katherine invited her dad to tag along, as the chauffeur.

"This is his first one, so we will see if he comes back next year. He's tagging along. He's keeping up pretty good," she said.

Bath and Body Works in Hamburg had a line formed out the door. Target and Old Navy also had lines wrapped around their stores, but shopper Leah Land tells me the deals were worth the wait.

"It's my first time, so it's been chaotic. The line at Target was wrapped all the way around the store," Land said.

Her advice for shoppers this weekend? Bundle up!

