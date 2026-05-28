Blue Grass Airport announces expansion plan to add gates, modernize facilities

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Blue Grass Airport announced a multi-phase development project aimed at growing its terminal and facilities.

The airport's president, Eric Frankl, said the project is needed to keep up with record passenger growth.

"We weren't sure what to expect after COVID, to be honest with you," Frankl to LEX News. "But man, we've had record years the last two years and we keep growing. We need a facility to keep up with it."

Frankl said the first several phases are focused on building and expanding gates at the airport. This will allow bigger planes to fly in and out of Lexington.

"That's the first phase — to build this section right here," Frankl said pointing at a rendering of the airport project. "That's really what we're going to do, so we can add more gates and have bigger gates for the larger aircraft."

Passengers say they welcome the change. For Blue Grass Airport visitor Irene Stamper, bigger planes mean more comfort.

"The bigger the plane, the better it is for your leg room," Stamper said. "One hundred percent important, because when you have bad knees and you're going up for a long period of time, the leg room amounts to a whole lot."

Future phases will include a modernized baggage claim area, expanded dining and shopping options, and a new concourse. Before that work can begin, the airport will need to take on projects that will create the space needed for future development. For example, there are plans to relocate the rental car facility and expand fuel storage capacity and ramp space to support additional aircraft parking for additional early morning departures.

Frankl said the airport is long overdue for an upgrade.

"The last expansion done at the airport was in 2006, so that's already 20 years ago. So, we're excited to really freshen it up and modernize the airport as well," Frankl said.

"For our passengers, it's having more direct service. So, that's our first goal and objective - having more gates to accommodate more aircraft," Frankl added. "But then, of course, we want to improve our amenities and improve the efficiency of coming through the terminal and all the technology that we can now take advantage of."

Along with the expansion announcement, Blue Grass Airport also unveiled a new logo. The new brand identity draws inspiration from Kentucky's iconic rolling hills and incorporates the LEX airport identifier and an aircraft in motion.

The first several phases of the project will approximately cost $500 million over the next five years.