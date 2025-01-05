Blue Grass Airport cancels all departures and arrivals

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — All departures and arrivals to and from Blue Grass Airport have been canceled.

According to the airport's website, flights leaving for Chicago, Detroit, Atlanta and other parts of the county will not be making their destination this evening.

Arrivals from those areas, as well as Washington, Charlotte, Dallas and international locations are also canceled well into the evening.

Airlines affected include Delta, American Airlines, Allegiant and United.

Check the status of your flight here.