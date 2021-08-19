Blue Grass Airport closing for 3 days to resurface runway

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Blue Grass Airport will resurface its main runway from 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 19 through 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 22.

The airport will be closed during that time to all fixed-wing commercial and general aviation aircraft. Helicopters will still be able to use the airport, and the terminal building will remain open.

The last time the main runway was resurfaced was 15 years ago. An FAA mandate requires that it happens every 12 to 15 years.

The airport has enlisted nearly every asphalt resource in the Lexington area and several hundred construction crew members to complete the work associated with the $16.2 million project, and the FAA is footing the bill. To complete the resurfacing, it will require an estimated 21,000 tons of asphalt to pave the 7,000 feet x 150 feet runway.

Blue Grass Airport says they will take a financial hit during this timeframe, totaling around $100,000, but also says the runway is the most important piece of infrastructure at the airport and needs an update.

The airport has been conducting preparatory work during the overnight hours when flights are not active before and after this 72-hour period. This work includes activities such as surveying and removing in-pavement lighting leading up to the closure, and then grooving, installing in-pavement lighting, and placing permanent markings in the months following the closure.

Portions of the airport terminal will remain open for services such as car rentals.

All air carriers were notified of the closure and flights for this weekend were removed from airline reservation systems. Customers were contacted by their airline to be accommodated on alternate flights.