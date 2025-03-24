Blue Grass Airport new parking system causes issues for travelers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Blue Grass Airport has created an easier way for people to park ahead of flights, but several complications with the new system have circulated across social media.

The Blue Grass Airport's newest upgrade is paperless parking.

The way it works: A camera at the entrance takes a picture of your license plate, and then the gate opens. The operation works within seconds, but Lauren Simmerman with the airport admits it hasn't come without complications.

Several people took to Facebook to express their issues with the new system. Many claim the camera doesn't read their license plate, causing lines at the exit. Others have said the payment system is slow.

"You know we instituted this new technology in hopes of you know easing the passenger journey even more so and that is the end goal still," said Simmerman. "We're kind of in the beginning phases of the installation here and technology as amazing as it can be, there's always a few kinks to work out. So we are kind of in the process of working out some of those, so passengers that experience that issue."

At the entrance of the parking lot is a camera that sits seven feet tall and allows for easy picture-taking of the license. However, when drivers go to exit the airport the cameras on that end sit only three feet off the ground. If a vehicle drives up on another vehicle, it can't read the first vehicles license. This the jump starts problems when attempting to leave.

Another person brought up the issue of snow covering a license plate.

Despite all of this, Simmerman said if the system doesn't read your license plate, it will still offer you a paper ticket option, which you can use to exit and pay.

"I've been a victim of losing a paper ticket in the past and so I think it's more common than you may think and so kind of eliminating that and hoping for the best," said Simmerman.

The airport promises it's actively correcting all issues they are faced with. If any issues occur for other drivers, they're encouraged to let the airport know so they can correct the issue.

