Blue Grass Airport refuses to display Homeland Security secretary's shutdown video

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Blue Grass Airport in Lexington will not display a video message from Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem that blames Democrats for the federal government shutdown, citing the airport's policy against political messages.

A Blue Grass Airport spokesperson told LEX 18 they will not show the video because of their policy on political messages.

In the video, Noem places responsibility for the shutdown on congressional Democrats and highlights the impact on federal operations and TSA workers.

"Democrats in Congress refuse to fund the federal government -- and because of this, many of our operations are impacted, and most of our TSA employees are working without pay," Noem said.

The video was prepared for distribution at TSA security checkpoints across the country, but many airports are declining to display it. It remains unclear if any U.S. airport has agreed to show Noem's video message.