Blue Grass Airport to add 815 new parking spots amid growing passenger numbers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Blue Grass Airport is expanding its parking capacity to meet the demands of its increased passenger volume.

The airport will add 815 additional long-term parking spots, which will be available by the 2026 summer travel season, according to the airport.

The spots are badly needed as passengers have been forced to park on grass fields during peak travel seasons over the past few years. Last year, approximately 500 cars were parked on the grass of their overflow lot, according to airport leaders.

"It's been a long time coming. For the folks that come out here, we want them to have a good experience and for them to park in the grass, figure out how to get the shuttle, how to get to the terminal - that's not what we want," said Eric Frankl, Blue Grass Airport president.

"So, we're really happy to be able to do this. Can't come soon enough," Frankl said.

The expansion comes as the airport experiences significant growth in passenger numbers. The annual total passenger numbers at the airport now exceed 1.5 million.

The airport saw a 16% increase in passengers in 2024 alone, reflecting a strong recovery from the pandemic slowdown.

"Coming out of covid, no one knew what was going to happen after covid. The airport industry, the aviation industry - we bounced right back," said Frankl. "We had record last two years. We'll probably have a record year again this year."

So, Frankl said the airport is taking steps to expand parking capacity, improve traffic flow and reconfigure the airport roadway to ensure smoother, more efficient access to the terminal.

Specific elements of the new parking enhancements include:



Reconfiguration of a portion of the Terminal Drive loop

Addition of 815 long-term parking spaces

Construction of a second covered walkway featuring a promenade for passengers

Development of a new exit plaza with an additional exit lane to accommodate passenger volume during peak flight arrival times

Creation of a designated exit for flight crew and registered credit card users

Installation of two emergency call stations in passenger parking areas

Construction of a new employee parking lot and an underground utility corridor



The parking expansion is just the beginning of planned improvements. Frankl indicated that the airport plans to expand the terminal within the next 10 years, with the parking project being "the first domino to fall."