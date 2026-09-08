Blue Grass Airport to conduct large-scale emergency response exercise Wednesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX News) — Blue Grass Airport will conduct a full-scale emergency training exercise Wednesday involving more than 20 emergency response agencies as part of a Federal Aviation Administration requirement.

The exercise is scheduled for Sept. 9 and will simulate an airport emergency requiring a coordinated response from airport personnel, fire and rescue crews, emergency management officials, medical teams and volunteers acting as passengers.

Airport officials said all airport staff and participating emergency agencies will respond as though the simulated event were real.

The exercise is expected to begin around 10 a.m., although officials noted the start time may vary. A designated media area will be available for news coverage.