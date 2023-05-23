Blue Grass Airport, United Airlines announce non-stop flight to Denver

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Blue Grass Airport and United Airlines will operate daily non-stop flights from Lexington to Denver, Colorado beginning September 29.



Lexington to Denver: Departs at 4:30 p.m., EST; arrives at 5:45 p.m., MST

Denver to Lexington: Departs at 10:15 a.m., MST; arrives at 3:15 pm, EST

Service will be provided on a 76-seat, ERJ-175 aircraft that includes a first-class cabin with 12 seats. Flights will be offered daily and are on sale now at www.united.com.

United Airlines also offers three daily flights between Blue Grass Airport and Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD).