Blue Grass Airport, United Airlines announce non-stop flight to Denver

Jeff Chiu/AP
A United Airlines airplane takes off over a plane on the runway at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Posted at 8:12 AM, May 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-23 08:16:09-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Blue Grass Airport and United Airlines will operate daily non-stop flights from Lexington to Denver, Colorado beginning September 29.

  • Lexington to Denver: Departs at 4:30 p.m., EST; arrives at 5:45 p.m., MST
  • Denver to Lexington: Departs at 10:15 a.m., MST; arrives at 3:15 pm, EST

Service will be provided on a 76-seat, ERJ-175 aircraft that includes a first-class cabin with 12 seats. Flights will be offered daily and are on sale now at www.united.com.

United Airlines also offers three daily flights between Blue Grass Airport and Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD).

