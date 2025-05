(LEX 18) — The Blue Grass Crime Stoppers have announced that 25-year-old Taysean Coleman is the Wanted Person of the Week.

According to the crime stoppers, Coleman has a warrant for "Assault 4th Degree-Dating Violence-Minor Injury and a Flagrant Non Support warrant from Boyle County."

Coleman is described as being 6 feet tall and weighing 170 pounds.

Blue Grass Crime Stoppers

The Blue Grass Crime Stoppers say that they will pay a cash reward for anonymous information in regards to Coleman's whereabouts.