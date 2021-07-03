Watch
Bluegrass 10,000 kicks off Saturday, virtual race still open

Nick Lazaroff
Posted at 10:22 AM, Jul 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-03 10:22:44-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Bluegrass 10,000 was held Saturday morning in downtown Lexington.

The run is 10,000 meters around the main business and historic districts of downtown.

Participants went down Richmond Road, passed the Henry Clay Estate, and finished back in downtown.

A second race, the Fun Run, also took place Saturday. It's a mile long and took a different route downtown that leads participants through Thoroughbred Park.

Any runners who did not make it to the in-person race can register for the virtual Bluegrass 10,000 and report times in the Race Joy app. For more information, click here.

