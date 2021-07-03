Bluegrass 10,000 kicks off Saturday, virtual race still open

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Bluegrass 10,000 was held Saturday morning in downtown Lexington.

The run is 10,000 meters around the main business and historic districts of downtown.

Participants went down Richmond Road, passed the Henry Clay Estate, and finished back in downtown.

A second race, the Fun Run, also took place Saturday. It's a mile long and took a different route downtown that leads participants through Thoroughbred Park.

Nick Lazaroff

Any runners who did not make it to the in-person race can register for the virtual Bluegrass 10,000 and report times in the Race Joy app. For more information, click here.