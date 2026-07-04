Bluegrass 10,000 celebrates 50th anniversary with races in downtown Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Thousands of runners kicked off Fourth of July celebrations Saturday morning in Lexington with the 50th annual Bluegrass 10,000, a celebratory 10K race honoring America's birthday.

The race wound through downtown, with all three events — a 10K, 5K, and one-mile fun run — finishing at Main Street and North Limestone. Winners in each division of the 10K (male, female, wheelchair) were awarded a $500 check.

The Bluegrass 10,000 is the oldest 10K race tradition in Kentucky, beginning in 1976. The race has now expanded to include a virtual 5K and virtual 10K, which allows those interested in racing, but unavailable on the day of, to participate any time from July 4 to July 7. Participants can use an app on their phone to track their miles and upload the results to the Bluegrass 10,000 website.

An Arizona man came in first place at Saturday's 10K race, clocking a total run-time of 30 minutes and 43 seconds. He was one of 2,500 runners competing in Lexington.