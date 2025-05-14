Bluegrass Crime Stoppers expands reach with Georgetown police partnership

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Bluegrass Crime Stoppers is expanding its reach by partnering with the Georgetown Police Department, the organizations announced.

The collaboration will allow the two departments to work together more closely to solve crimes, according to officials.

"We share a lot of the same problems. We share a lot of the same criminals," said Georgetown Police Lt. Lewis Crump.

The partnership will hopefully increase the number of people Bluegrass Crime Stoppers can reach, said Detective Kristyn Klingshirn.

"It just allows all of us to have more tools in order to help solve more crimes," Klingshirn said.

Bluegrass Crime Stoppers relies on anonymous tips from the community to help solve cases and pay out rewards.

The organization said this is the first time it has partnered with another law enforcement agency in more than 20 years.

"If we've hit all of our investigative dead ends, we can now use this tool to rely on them to help us," Crump said.

Klingshirn said another reason why this partnership will be successful is because the same officers protecting the community, are the same officers that live there.

"Our kids go to school here, you know we are members of our community. So of course, you know the safety is doubly important to us for those reasons," she said.

The Bluegrass Crime Stoppers and Georgetown Police Department officials said they are excited about the new collaboration and the potential to make both communities safer.

