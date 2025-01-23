Bluegrass Crime Stoppers offering increased payouts for information on homicides

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Bluegrass Crime Stoppers and Lexington Police are teaming up to bring back a program they implemented in 2022.

Announcing an increase in cash rewards for information on homicides, Bluegrass Crime Stoppers pointed out that the non-profit exists with the community for the community.

"To be that confidential conduit between community members and law enforcement," David Ashford said.

Bluegrass Crime Stoppers is making a $10,000 pledge in special rewards for tips leading to arrests of homicide suspects.

"When we can incentivize or create an opportunity to enhance rewards, we take advantage of that and the outcomes from that have proven to have success," Ashford added.

According to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers, success from a similar program in 2022 included a surge in tips on homicides and violent crimes. In turn, Bluegrass Crime Stoppers reinitiated this partnership with Lexington Police.

"Bluegrass Crime Stoppers is making a significant commitment to our public safety," Chief Lawrence Weathers said.

That commitment raises the reward to $2,500 for any tip that results in an arrest of a Lexington unsolved homicide.

"While the increased payout won't bring back a family's loved one, it would help by providing them with justice and closure," Weathers added.

Chief Weathers emphasized the impact, noting that tips from Crime Stoppers in homicide cases over the past two years have led to six arrests.

"That's six victims and their families who have received justice," Weathers said.

The overall message from Lexington's Police Chief?

"We each have a part to play in keeping our community safe," Weathers stated.

For Weathers, that means crime prevention is not just a law enforcement issue, but a community issue.

People can submit tips anonymously by calling Bluegrass Crime Stoppers 24/7 at 859-253-2020 or their website bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.

