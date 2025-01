ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky District 7 reported that the Bluegrass Parkway is blocked at exit 59 while westbound is blocked at exit 68 as of 8 a.m. on Wednesday due to a collision.

The district detailed that the collision occurred at mile marker 59 on Wednesday morning.

No additional details have been reported at this time. LEX 18 will have additional information as it becomes available.