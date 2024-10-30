Bluegrass Parkway eastbound between exit 68 and US-60 shut down due to collision

UPDATE: Oct. 30 at 10:20 a.m.

Following the collision that closed Bluegrass Parkway eastbound between exit 68 and US-60 in Woodford County, officials told LEX 18 that three people were taken to the hospital due to the four-vehicle collision.

Officials with the Versailles Police Department noted that one person has life-threatening injuries due to the crash.

Original Story:

The Versailles Police Department reported that Bluegrass Parkway eastbound between exit 68 and US-60 in Woodford County is shut down due to a collision on Wednesday.

Police added that traffic is being diverted onto KY 33/Troy Pike. Officials asked that drivers take an alternative route in the area.

BG Pkwy between Exit 68 (KY-33 / Troy Pike) and US-60 in Woodford Co -

This is a developing story and LEX 18 will have more information as it becomes available.