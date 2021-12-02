Watch
Board approves more limits on corporal punishment in schools

Posted at 3:20 PM, Dec 02, 2021
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Associated Press) — Kentucky education officials have approved a proposal that would add more limits on the use of corporal punishment in schools where it is still allowed.

News outlets report the Kentucky Board of Education passed a proposed administrative regulation on Wednesday that would make students with disabilities, those who are homeless, and those who are experiencing the foster care system exempt from corporal punishment.

It would also limit its use on other students. Most Kentucky school districts no longer allow physical force to be used for discipline, but four permit it and 11 others have no clear policy.

