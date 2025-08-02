Body found near Kentucky elementary school identified

SMITHLAND, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police have identified the man found dead near North Livingston Elementary School on Thursday as 30-year-old Ethan Schriner from Calvert City.

An autopsy was conducted on Friday, but results are still pending as investigators continue to look into the circumstances surrounding Schriner's death.

Law enforcement began their investigation on Thursday after being notified just after 1:00 p.m. about a body found in a grassy area near the school.

KSP says the investigation is ongoing, and no additional details are available for release at this time.