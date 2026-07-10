Body recovered after swimmer reportedly drowns at Laurel Lake

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Emergency crews recovered a drowning victim from Laurel Lake on July 9 after a man who was swimming reportedly went underwater and failed to resurface.

The London-Laurel County 911 Center dispatched emergency crews at approximately 6:15 p.m. following reports of the incident.

The London-Laurel County Rescue Squad responded by deploying two rescue boats and a remotely operated vehicle, or ROV. Upon arriving at the swimmer's last known location, crews began sonar operations while simultaneously deploying the ROV to assist in the search.

Using the ROV's underwater imaging technology, rescue personnel located and recovered the deceased individual in less than 30 minutes after arriving on scene, the agency reported.

Laurel County Kentucky Emergency Management, Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, the Laurel County Sheriff's Office, and Kentucky Fish & Wildlife also assisted on scene.

