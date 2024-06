(LEX 18) — A body was recovered from Harmon Creek at approximately 1:15 a.m., according to the Wayne County Rescue Squad.

According to apost from the rescue squad, just before midnight, Monticello Wayne County 911 contacted the Wayne County Rescue squad about a possible drowning at the creek.

The rescue squad responded and pulled the body of a 39-year-old man out of around 40 feet of water, according to the post.

The body was not identified in the post.