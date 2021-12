MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — According to the City of Richmond Facebook page, a main water line broke near Greens Crossing Road on Thursday.

A boil water advisory has been issued for all customers of Richmond Utilities including those using Madison County Utilities and Kirksville Water Association.

"Please follow the boil water protocol on the information link of the Richmond Utilities homepage. Thank you for your patience. We will update the public when the advisory has been lifted."