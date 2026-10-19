Boil water advisory issued after vandalism causes $50K in damage to Pulaski County water system

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Customers of the Western Pulaski County Water District are under a systemwide boil water advisory after vandalism at one of the district's water tanks caused significant damage and disrupted operations, officials said.

According to the water district, the advisory was issued "out of an abundance of caution" after officials discovered vandalism at a tank site and notified the Kentucky Division of Water. The district said it is working with state officials and collecting water samples throughout the system in an effort to lift the advisory as quickly as possible.

District officials said more than $50,000 in damage was caused by the incident, which involved the theft of wiring and communication hardware needed to operate the system.

The water district emphasized that no contamination is suspected and said the boil water advisory is being implemented as a precaution while testing is completed.

Officials are asking anyone with information about the vandalism to contact the water district or the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office.

The district apologized for the inconvenience and said it is following all required procedures to ensure the quality and safety of the water supply for its customers.



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