Bonne Chance Farm celebrating one of their own, Ilex, who won a silver medal

VERSAILLES, Ky. (LEX18) — Bonne Chance Farm in Versailles is celebrating the success of one of their own, Ilex. He has not only made it to the Olympic games but has won a silver medal in the team jumping competition on August 2.

Jumping manager Alexandre Gadelha, who has worked with Ilex for the past five years, is not surprised by the horse's success.

"Ilex, it was something different," said Alexandre Gadelha. "It was like the feeling in the horse. When you see him, you really like It's fantastic, but when you ride it's even more."

McLain Ward, who has been following Ilex's success since 2022 and is one of the owners of Ilex, knew the horse was ready to face top competition this summer.

"He produced beautifully," said Ward. "When I took over the reins on the horse in January, he was in a great position to handle this, the last push to the ultimate competition. He was well prepared physically and mentally."

Ward has an eye for spotting talent. Pairs is his sixth Olympic games, and he has won five medals. He hopes Ilex can help bring a sixth back home to Kentucky.

"We always enjoy support from Kentucky, and coming there always feels like a welcoming home," said Ward. "We will try to bring a gold medal home. "

Ward and Ilex's next chance to compete is August 5. They will do individual show jumping and must qualify before the medal round. You can watch on NBC as they hurdle anything in their path to win another medal.