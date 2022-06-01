Booker's new campaign ad uses controversial imagery, Sen. Paul responds

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Charles Booker, who is the first Black Kentuckian to win the U.S. Senate nomination, blasted opponent Senator Rand Paul in a new campaign ad which evokes strong and controversial imagery.

In the ad, Booker stands with a noose around his neck. The controversial imagery evokes strong emotions for some people and the ad itself even begins with a content warning.

Booker's ad criticizes his opponent, Senator Paul, for holding up legislation in 2020 that would have made lynching a federal hate crime.

But it does not mention that Paul co-sponsored a new, bipartisan version of that bill. The Senate unanimously voted to pass the updated Emmett Till Antilynching Act.

The campaign ad hits on emotional historical imagery that is personal for Booker. He often speaks about his family's history, which includes family members enslaved and lynched.

"The choice couldn't be clearer. Do we move forward together? Or do we let politicians like Rand Paul forever hold us back and drive us apart?"

The ad ends with Booker taking the noose off.

Senator Rand Paul's campaign believes the ad is misrepresenting what happened.

They say in a statement, "Dr. Paul worked diligently to strengthen the language of this legislation and is a co-sponsor of the bill that now ensures that federal law will define lynching as the absolutely heinous crime that it is. Any attempt to state otherwise is a desperate misrepresentation of the facts."

