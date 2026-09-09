Books build more than reading skills, Lexington children's librarian says

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX News) — For a child, a book can be a doorway to new places, new ideas and experiences they may not encounter in their everyday lives.

Margaret Bayma, a children's librarian with Lexington Children's Library, says access to books is critical for young readers, and the benefits go far beyond learning how to read.

"It's very important for children to have access to books. Early literacy is one of the key indicators for success later in life. It can help build social emotional skills and cognitive skills," Bayma said.

Bayma says books also teach children how to understand the world and the people around them.

"They also really develop social and emotional skills and help build empathy through understanding characters and seeing situations that maybe they haven't in their normal life," Bayma said.

Not only is reading books important for kids during childhood, but it also helps prepare them for adulthood.

The Lexington Children's Library offers resources to support that development at every stage.

"We have a large collection, thousands of books, so that there's something available for everyone. We also have story time and other literacy-based programs throughout the week," Bayma said.

For parents and caregivers, reading together creates something just as valuable as the skills children gain from the pages.

"It's so important for a child to read just to get access to the world and bond with their caregiver as well," Bayma said.

Every story a child reads is more than just a story.

"It helps set up kids for school skills and life skills as well," Bayma said.