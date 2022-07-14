Boonedogs gets national praise for Pimento Dog

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — “Every city has a great hot dog place.”

Boonedogs on Old Richmond Road was born from a desire to bring some attention to a food that can often be overlooked.

“Sometimes the hot dog is at the bottom of the menu or overlooked,” co-owner Tim Jones said.

“We really like taking items on menus that are overlooked and get really creative with it. Turn it into something unexpected and change people’s minds about what a hot dog can be.”

The kitchen has become a canvas for Jones and the folks at Boonedogs to create unique combinations between two buns.

From the BBQ Dog with pulled pork and ranch coleslaw to the Italian Stallion with salami and capicola, there’s a lot for people to pick.

However, there is one hot dog that’s filling the spotlight right now. The Pimento Dog includes pickled red onions, fried green tomato, crumbled bacon and, of course, pimento cheese.

LEX 18

This cheesy dog caught some national attention recently, ending up one of Bloomberg’s top 13 hot dogs in America.

“We talked to them a couple times. We weren’t sure if we were going to make the list,” Jones said

“They thought it represented the south really well with the fried green tomatoes and homemade pimento cheese and bacon. We’re super excited, humbled, and honored we’d make a list like this.”

Jones isn’t alone in his excitement. The employees who put these dogs together everyday feel rewarded with the recognition.

“We make hot dogs because we like hot dogs. We make hotdogs because people like hot dogs. To be nationally recognized like this feels like all our hard work is culminating into this,” Boonedogs manager John Bucher.

While the hot dogs are the focus of Boonedogs, they don’t only hang their hats on good food.

Jones is proud of the space they provide as well, particularly the outdoor area which has open space for plenty of seating and games for anyone who wants to have fun along with their meal.

"Families come here. The kids can play. We have games like corn hole,” Jones said. “People really come together to support local businesses and that’s one reason we really wanted to do one here.”

Jones made sure to share credit for this accomplishment with his wife and business partner Jessica Jones, business partners Hil and Charlotte Boone, and all of his staff.

Boonedogs is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday at 5902 Old Richmond Road.