Both of Kentucky's 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholars from Lexington

Both of Kentucky's 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholars are Fayette County Public Schools students.

The two Kentucky scholars are Grayson N. Kemplin of Henry Clay High School and McKenna Sun of Paul Laurence Dunbar High School.

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona announced the 58th class of Presidential Scholars on Thursday. There were 161 high school seniors chosen for this prestigious honor.

The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects scholars annually based on their academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, as well as a demonstrated commitment to community service and leadership.

More than 5,000 candidates qualified for the 2022 awards determined by outstanding performance on the College Board SAT or ACT exams, or through nominations made by chief state school officers, other partner recognition organizations, and YoungArts.