Bourbon Co. prepares for severe storms, potential flooding of Stoner Creek

PARIS, Ky. (LEX 18) — In Bourbon County, several people, including the city of Paris are preparing for the storms that western and central Kentucky will be hit with, including the potential for one creek to flood over.

Stoner Creek is known for its excessive flooding during rainstorms. LEX 18 talked to people that live along the creek and say despite the potential for it to flood, they’re ready for anything.

"It gets in my lower yard quite often and it's gotten in my home three times since we've been here,” said Michael Adams, who has lived in his home since 1987. “It normally averages if we have a lot of rain up to where my bird bath sits right there. So that’s at 22 foot. 25 foot is at my porch and 27 foot is in my house.”

Pat Phipps has also been dealing with flood waters near her home for the last eight years.

"When you live on a creek you know you're going to be expecting floods. That's why we have flood insurance and it keeps you in your house for a couple of days and for the water to go down."

Phipps and Adams both know the battle against floodwaters from entering their homes all too well. Phipps has installed cement columns to lift her home up high enough from the flood waters.

"We see it right here first because the dock starts rising up from the- what we have here. The lifters and it rises up. And we've had the pontoon sitting up even as far as this goes up. We had to take the pontoon out today because we didn't really know what to expect tonight,” said Phipps.

"We put stuff up in my attic. Take some stuff out and it just depends really. But we've made it very easy to clean up because I've been here for so long so,” said Adams.

Back in February, Stoner Creek flooded after a heavy rainstorm washed through the area. It rose water levels to 21 feet. On Wednesday, Stoner Creek water levels sit at 13 feet. So far, NOAA hasn’t put out a prediction about the coming days.

Despite the wait, Michael Smith, the City of Paris Public Works superintendant, says it’s already prepared trailers with signs and barricades to close off any streets and areas that may flood.

"We monitor the water levels and see if we need to start moving people away, but that's when police and fire will come in and start taking care of that stuff,” said Smith.

Both Phipps and Adams agree that not much can be done to prevent the creek from flooding.

"I just wish everybody the best of luck. Remember everyone in your prayers and the people in western Kentucky I think they're going to need a little bit more than what we are,” said Phipps.

