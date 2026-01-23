Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Bourbon County High School mourns student after her death

Bourbon County High School
BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Bourbon County High School community is grieving the loss of student Ava Ann Warner, according to a statement released by the school.

"Our Bourbon County High School family is coming together today with heavy hearts as we mourn the loss of one of our own, Ava Ann Warner," the school said.

The district confirmed that certified counselors are available to support students and staff during this difficult time.

"Our deepest love and prayers are with her parents, Dean and Holly Warner, and her siblings, Sam, Brielle, and Jacob," the school said. "We stand with you in your grief, and we thank you for sharing Ava's beautiful life with our school community."

The school emphasized that support resources are available for anyone in the school community who needs assistance processing the loss.

"We know that this is an incredibly hard time for all of us," the school said. "Losing a member of our school family leaves a void that is felt by students, staff, and parents alike."

Funeral arrangements are currently pending and will be shared once finalized.

