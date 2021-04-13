Bourbon County High School selected to perform in 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

PARIS, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Marching Colonels at Bourbon County High School will represent the state of Kentucky in the 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

This is the first time the band will perform during the parade. The Marching Colonels will join the celebration at the call of "Let’s Have a Parade," an annual holiday tradition since 1924.

Bourbon County High School Marching Colonels was selected from more than 100 applicants as one of nine selected bands.

"With an intricate and challenging drill, ambitious musical programming, and exciting performances that push the limits of the marching arts, Bourbon County High School Band ranks as one of the finest marching band programs in the country," said Wesley Whatley, creative producer of Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, "The Macy's Band Selection Committee is proud to welcome the Marching Colonels to the streets of New York City for their debut appearance in the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade!"

"I cannot express how amazing it feels to have been chosen to represent Bourbon County and the entire Bluegrass State in the 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade," said Michael Stone, Bourbon County High School Marching Band Director. "Our band always strives to impress ourselves, our school, and our community. I cannot wait to take all of that on the road to NYC for the big show!"

Bourbon County High School Marching Colonels will spend the next 18 months planning for their parade appearance with rehearsals and fundraising. To help kick-start the band's fundraising goal, Macy's has made a $10,000 donation in support of their march towards the Big Apple.