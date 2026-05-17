Bourbon County hosts massive Preakness watch party, trainer Cherie DeVaux’s in attendance

PARIS, Ky. (LEX18) — Even though Kentucky Derby winner Golden Tempo didn’t run in today’s Preakness Stakes, the celebration in Bourbon County was still full of energy.

Hotel Thoroughbred hosted a large watch party to honor trainer Cherie DeVaux’s historic Derby win and cheer on four Bourbon County connections in today’s race.

Co-owner Chris Poynter said the moment Golden Tempo crossed the finish line two weeks ago, he knew a big celebration was needed.

"What's unique about Bourbon County is we are the true horse capital of the world. Between Bourbon County, Fayette County, and Woodford County, most all of the thoroughbred farms are in that location. So here at Hotel Thoroughbred we celebrate the equine culture every single day."Hotel Thoroughbred just opened in April with 19 rooms and an event center.

Our own Hannah Hamelback served as emcee for the party, continuing her coverage of Golden Tempo and his team since their Derby victory.

Golden Tempo’s next race is the Belmont Stakes on Saturday, June 6.