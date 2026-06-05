Bourbon County Recreation Park opens after decade of planning

BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX News) — The Bourbon County Sports Park opened its doors Friday, marking the culmination of more than a decade of planning for the multi-purpose field complex.

Judge Executive Michael Williams said the park's impact will reach well beyond its outfield fence.

"It's the parents and grandparents and neighbors and aunts and uncles that are bringing kids out here to play ball," Williams said.

Williams also pointed to the park's geographic location as a draw for visitors from across the country.

"For 70% of the United States population, you can start in New York City at daylight and drive to this property before it gets dark," Williams said.

The project was funded in part through grants secured by Congressman Andy Barr and Senator Mitch McConnell. State Representative Matt Koch said that funding helped move the idea from concept to reality.

"I've been here for 4 terms. This was being talked about before I was ever elected for the first time back in 2019. This dream came alive with Judge Williams. I wanna say we were talking about this as early as 2012 and 2013," Koch said.

The baseball and softball fields are designed with flexibility in mind. The outfield fences can be removed to accommodate nearly any field sport.

The sports complex already includes tennis, pickleball and basketball courts. Williams said those facilities are already seeing competitive use.

"The Bourbon County High School tennis team hosted the regional tennis tournament on those courts this year, so people are using the property for what we intended it to," Williams said.

Friday's ribbon cutting marks a major milestone, but county leaders say more is on the way.

"Our next venue project is an amphitheater, a 5000 seat amphitheater which will be just over that hill," Williams said.