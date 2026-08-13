Bourbon County resident voices concern after storms knock out power for days

PARIS, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A Bourbon County resident is speaking out after Tuesday's severe storms left her without power and caused extensive damage to her property.

Lori Nelson, who lives on Hill Road, said the experience during the storm was unsettling.

"It was scary," she said.

Nelson has been without power since 3 p.m. Tuesday. She showed the tree damage in her front yard, describing it as "devastation" and calling the damage "substantial."

With no power restored by Wednesday, Nelson purchased a generator — but getting it running came with its own challenges.

"Of course, then it poured down. It took us awhile to get that going," she said.

Nelson said she received a message from her provider, KU (Kentucky Utilities), indicating power would be restored by 8 p.m. Tuesday.

"We got a message on Tuesday that the power would be back on at 8 p.m., so went out to eat. We came back there was no power," she said.

KU spokesperson Daniel Lowry described the scale of the response to the storms.

"Key thing is we had more than 65,000 customers impacted from this storm," Lowry said.

Lowry said one of the biggest challenges for crews has been reaching isolated areas where trees and limbs have fallen into KU's lines, explaining how the utility prioritizes its restoration efforts.

"Get to those areas where you may have one or two homes on a line, because we sort of prioritize it where we get the most customers up as safely and as quickly as possible," Lowry said.

Nelson, who is a manager and secretary for horse shows, said she is waiting for power to be restored to her property, where she keeps six horses.

"That's an issue, the fact we don't have the power to provide that comfort for them," Lowry said.

"It's an inconvenience in general not to have power," said Nelson.

Drew Amman is committed to covering the stories that matter to you. If you have an idea, please reach out to Drew at drew.amman@wlex.tv.