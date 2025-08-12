Bourbon County Schools implement proactive cell phone policy ahead of new legislation

BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — In March, Kentucky lawmakers passed House Bill 208, mandating that local school boards develop policies to restrict cell phone use in classrooms. However, Bourbon County Schools has taken a proactive approach, implementing a new cell phone policy the previous school year to address concerns raised by teachers.

Superintendent Larry Begley explained that the initiative originated from feedback gathered through a survey conducted among teachers at the end of the 2023 school year.

"It originated because teachers at the end of the 2023 school year in a survey were asked, 'What can we do to make your life better in Bourbon County as a teacher?' They responded, 'Can you help us with the cell phone problem?" said Begley.

In response, every classroom now features a dedicated phone locker designed specifically to accommodate cell phones.

Begley highlighted the positive effect this policy has had on classroom engagement.

"There has been great benefit," he said. "The engagement in the classroom is much better, as well as the interacting and communications. Even if you just walk through the hallway and look in, you see kids interacting with teachers and interacting with each other instead of being on their cellular device or electronic device, so it has been good."

With the new Kentucky law in place, students are prohibited from using their cell phones during instructional time, leaving it to each school district to determine enforcement strategies. While the policy has been generally well-received, concerns have risen primarily from parents worried about their ability to contact their children in case of emergencies.

Begley assured parents that the administration is committed to addressing their concerns.

“We have had many discussions with parents and caregivers, ensuring them that each student would still have access to their cell phones in emergency situations,” Begley said.