Bourbon County teen charged with murder could face the death penalty

BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — It's been almost three months since we first reported on the murders of Dixie Brainard, 20, and Charles Callaway, 24, who were killed at Brainard's home.

Christopher Taulbee, 19, is charged with murder in the case and attended his arraignment in Bourbon County on Tuesday via Zoom.

All three families were in court when the prosecutor announced she filed an "aggravating circumstance" in the case and intends to seek the death penalty.

Back on April 16, Kentucky State Police said they believe Brainard and Taulbee broke up on April 2, 2025. They say Taulbee went to the house, saw Brainard and Callaway in a truck, and then walked up and shot Brainard in the head.

KSP says Callaway then ran into a field behind the house, and Taulbee followed. That's when police say a fight between the two ended with Taulbee stabbing Callaway in the neck and beating him in the head with a baseball bat.

Investigators say Brainard and Callaway were found dead inside the home.

This brings us to Tuesday, where the Commonwealth believes that an aggravating circumstance occurred in this case due to the severity of the crime.

Only three executions have occurred in the state since 1976, with the last one in 2008.

Taulbee has several hearings scheduled for the next 18 to 24 months. The judge has not ruled on whether the aggravating circumstance that includes the death penalty will be granted or not.

Taulbee is scheduled to be back in court on September 2.