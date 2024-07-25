Bourget family honoring their son's life goal

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Community members in Scott County and Boyle County continue to mourn the untimely death of a 12-year-old in a UTV Accident this past Saturday in Boyle County.

They've made it their mission to make one of his life goals come true.

Dr. Andrew Brown describes a very creative, funny kid with an infectious personality.

"Russ was a kid who was full of life. You never knew what he was going to say. He was always thinking about something...always had something on his mind," Brown said.

To Brown, the pastor at Grace Christian in Georgetown, the church Russ attended, the things Russ had already accomplished, coupled with the things he was planning to do, made him mature beyond his years.

"Russ had no idea that his life was coming to an end on Saturday, but he had already started thinking about things that mattered to him and things that were important to him and one of those being that he wanted to give money away," Brown added.

Russ created a life vision goals board. It had twelve things listed and number five on the list is to donate $5,000 to the poor.

"On Saturday after the accident, the family went in his room, looking at things, and they came across this list and they didn't know it existed, but it didn't surprise them that that was one of the things he wanted to do in life," Brown noted.

Volunteering was one of Russ' passions, and giving what he could to the Amen House.

Wednesday, that organization broke ground on its new food distribution center.

"This summer, he had a list of goals and things he wanted to do, and one of those was to give ten of his outfits away to the Amen House for kids that needed some clothes," Brown said.

The connection speaks to Russ' character, his selfness nature."Even though Russ' life is way shorter than it needed to be, he's having a big impact on a lot of people," Brown said.

In lieu of flowers, the Bourget family requests that donations be made to the AMEN House homeless outreach, PO Box 211, Georgetown, KY 40324, in honor of their son.

Visitation is scheduled for 4-7 p.m. Thursday, July 25, and funeral services for Russ Bourget are set for Friday morning at 11 a.m. on July 26 at Grace Christian Church in Georgetown.

