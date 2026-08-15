Boy surprised with trip to Disney World at Evans Orchard during Wish Day

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A Georgetown orchard became the backdrop for a memorable moment Saturday as a young boy learned he was headed to Disney World through Make-A-Wish.

Tommy, a Make-A-Wish kid who loves Toy Story, received his wish reveal at Evans Orchard in Georgetown during Commonwealth Credit Union Wish Day, an event bringing together wish kids, families, volunteers and wish alumni from across the region.

Volunteers Emily Ross and Evan James described the day's festivities.

"We've got the Highland cows. There's a few like inflatables. I know they're giving out cider, bags. They've also got a raffle for a little car for the kids, and we can't thank Evans Orchard enough for letting us use their facilities and the really fun activities they already have out here... It's going to be a good time," Ross and James explained.

It was a particularly special day for LEX News, as our own sunrise anchor Michael Berk acted as the emcee for the event.

Individuals interested in donating to Make-A-Wish can visit give.wish.org.

Molly Demrow is committed to covering the stories that matter to you. If you have an idea, please reach out to Molly at molly.demrow@wlex.tv.