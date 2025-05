BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Boyle County Animal Care and Control is seeking the owners of a puppy that was found in the aftermath of Friday morning's storm in Washington County, according to a post on social media.

The post says that the puppy sustained some minor injuries, which the vet will treat.

Boyle County Animal Care and Control

The puppy is now at the Boyle County Animal Shelter, and if she belongs to you, you are asked to call 859-238-1117.