BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Boyle County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about scam text messages regarding unpaid traffic fines and tickets.

Officials reported that many residents in Boyle County have received these scam text messages and they reminded the public that state and local agencies will not use this method of communication.

Officials said that receivers should not open or respond to these text messages and they should delete and block them from their phone.