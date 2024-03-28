Boyle County baby surprises mom and doctors after birth

DANVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — NaKyia Frye just celebrated her son Ny'Aire Henderson's first birthday at the end of January. He was excited to become a big brother. Mid-March, Frye welcomed her daughter, Honisti Henderson.

Frye says, "I wasn't really nervous at all. It was like my second experience."

She says she thought she knew what to expect during the delivery, but after her baby was born, she says she and the doctors got a surprise.

"The doctor said, 'your baby has teeth.' And I’m like laying there and I’m like teeth? You know I’m just thinking they're joking though, and I looked over and no she actually had two baby teeth. And I was really shocked at that moment because I’m like I’ve never seen a baby come out with two teeth,” says Frye.

It's something Healthline says only happens in one out of every 2,000 births.

Frye says, "All of the doctors, they said they hadn't seen anything like that in a very long time — like 20, 25 years."

At first, the mom says doctors weren't sure if they were actually baby teeth.

Frye says, "They were loose and they we're connected to the root and so that they could possibly fall out. So, that kinda was like scary because I’m like, well I don't want her to choke on them or anything like that."

A dentist told the mom the teeth were baby teeth, and she says the dentist said if they were removed, Honisti wouldn't have them again until her permanent teeth came in.

"Other than that they said that these were the prettiest, perfect teeth that they've seen come from a baby,” says Frye.

This experience is something Frye looks forward to sharing with her daughter when she gets older.

She says, "Hey you were really born with two teeth and I will always tell her that when she's older. I have family members saying, she could be the president — like you know she's come out with two teeth; she can do anything."