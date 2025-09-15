Boyle County fire units respond to reported fire at Bluegrass Wedding Barn in Danville

DANVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Boyle County Fire Department Chief Donald Sexton confirmed to LEX 18 that units responded to a fire at the Bluegrass Wedding Barn in Danville on Monday afternoon.

Sexton detailed that the fire started "apparently near where the electrical service went into the barn." He added that the fire was active for at least 30 minutes before units were called to the scene.

Upon arrival, Sexton noted that the electrical company was already on the scene, however, he added that power was not going into the building.

The fire is currently under investigation, according to Sexton.

The fire comes amid the news that the Boyle County Fire Department issued a "No Burn" ban due to dry conditions.